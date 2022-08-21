On August 24, it will be half a year since the start of the war in Ukraine, the end of which is still in sight.

Can history provide any clues to this situation? Vladimir Putin likes to talk about World War II, but A very close parallel The Crimean War lasted two and a half years, from 1853 to 1856, before the exhausted belligerents concluded a peace treaty.

The underperforming Russian military failed to achieve any of its objectives. But the English and French, allied with the Turks, were frustrated by what at times seemed a pyrrhic victory. Surprisingly, the greatest impact of the war was in the United States, where a chain of unforeseen events associated with the defeat of Russia contributed to the abolition of slavery.

Can we learn lessons from the Crimean War today? He asks the question Ted Whitmer Historian, professor at Macaulay Honors College, City University of New York (CUNY), former chief adviser to Bill Clinton In the Guardian In his published analysis.

Wars end differently than they begin

Carl von Clausewitz wrote: “In war things usually do not go as we expect them to.” In 1853, few expected war. As it turned out, most predictions proved inaccurate, including the belief that the Russian military was invincible, especially when fighting close to home.

The Crimean War began for the tiniest of reasons, when Russian and French monks fought over who had the right to the keys to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. This force opened Pandora’s Box and prompted Czar Nicholas I of Russia to invade the Ottoman Empire in hopes of capturing Constantinople, now Istanbul.

The Ottomans were joined by France and Great Britain, who sent ships and troops to the Black Sea. Large-scale warfare ensued with naval battles in the Baltic Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Badly trained soldiers fight poorly

Before the Crimean War, all of Europe feared Russia’s massive army. But his weakness soon became apparent. Left with demoralized troops, many young conscripts or landless serfs, Russia lost most of its battles and its military reputation was tarnished by the end of the conflict. Its armament was far behind that of the British and French, who had steam-powered warships and long-range precision guns.

Despite these advantages, the price of victory was high, causing tension within the alliance. Due to serious tactical errors, the French and British separately lost around 250,000 men, most of whom died of disease.

Fighting an unpopular war is hard

The invention of the camera and the telegraph led to extensive press coverage of the Crimean War.

The proliferation of photography and rapid reporting focused on how the proliferation of cellphones undermined Putin’s efforts to make the invasion a success and potential war crimes. A British photographer named Roger Fenton, converted from a wine van into a mobile darkroom, was able to capture the visual history of the war with stunningly vivid images. Journalists reported from the front, so readers in London and Paris could experience the war from their armchairs. This helped boost support when the war was going well, but increased pressure when it wasn’t.

American readers also followed the war, thanks to the remarkable coverage of Karl Marx, a London-based German reporter who wrote 113 articles for the New York Tribune. Marx was highly critical of Russia’s military adventurism, pointing out its strategic ambiguity, inefficiency and total waste of human lives. He denounced the Tsar as an “imperial mistake” and hurled a volley of vitriol at him that still makes Putin shudder today:

Only a miracle could deliver him from the difficulties his pride, shallowness and stupidity had now brought to him and to Russia.

An ambiguous peace agreement leads to new problems

The Treaty of Paris ended the hostilities in 1856, but it did not resolve many issues, including the finer boundaries of southeastern Europe—the “Eastern Question” that caused problems until World War I in 1914. After the relatively long peace that followed the Napoleonic era, the Crimean War introduced a new kind of uncertainty into great power politics. In Europe, small but bloody wars continued before the great carnage of the 20th century.

Wars have long lasting effects

Miklos I died in 1855. Son, II. Santer accepted defeat, but then he did something remarkable. Examining the causes of the catastrophe, he recognized that Russia’s efficiency was associated with a rigid class system and an over-reliance on serfs. Accordingly, he abolished slavery through the Emancipation Proclamation issued on March 3, 1861.

It was the day before Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated as President of the United States. Lincoln understood the power of precedent and issued his own Emancipation Proclamation on the first day of 1863.

In other words, a war that initially had nothing to do with independence helped make possible one of the largest liberation movements in history on another continent a decade later.

Another consequence for Alaska was caused by the United States There was a purchase. After the Crimean War, the young tsar knew that he could no longer defend this remote frontier, and decided to sell it to a country that had a more realistic chance of one day populating it.

Secretary of State William Seward’s brokered sale was briefly dismissed by the public as Seward’s folly, until gold was soon discovered in the area and the Alaska Gold Rush began.

So we still live in a world shaped in many ways by a small, largely forgotten war in southeastern Europe.

(Cover image: Vladimir Putin in 2013. Photo: Sasha Mortovets / Getty Images)