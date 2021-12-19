Code – Abroad – Vaccine activist party urges people to get vaccinated

One of the best known anti-vaccine activists, Robert F. At a party hosted by Kennedy Jr., guests were recently asked to vaccinate themselves.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of assassinated U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and he is the son-in-law of a former assassinated U.S. president. Kennedy Jr. has been in the anti-vaccine campaign recently He became one of the loudest leaders Long live Due to this recently Your channel has been deleted from YouTube, He distributed various containers about the vaccine in his videos.

After such a precedent, it may come as a surprise that at a party he recently organized, guests were encouraged to get vaccinated or to test themselves.

At home I was not always the boss

Kennedy later explained that his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, had asked participants to get vaccinated. He also said that participants were checked accordingly before the event to see if they had been vaccinated or at least had a negative test. Cheryl Hines did not comment on the incident.

Kennedy Jr., 67, often campaigns on environmental issues, but is now considered by many to be one of the most harmful forms of misinformation campaigns related to the corona virus in the United States. The child protection system he founded, CHD, continues to encourage people not to get vaccinated, which, according to experts, puts many at risk. His own brother, human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, had a similar view of his work. “I love Bobby. But he thinks he is very wrong on this issue and the thing he stands for is very dangerous, ”he said.

(Via Defender)