Two men take a dead man to a mailbox in Co Carlo, southeastern Ireland, to pick up his pension. Both said the old man was one of their uncles and was still alive when they left. Sunday World.

The retiree was supported by two of his assistants after entering the office. However, the woman became suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.

One person involved, Gareth Cochlear, said the man was still alive before they left, but had received an extra glass of water and was likely to die in the mail.

We are not likely to drag a dead man down the road for the sake of God. He was still alive, and an autopsy revealed he had water in his body when he died

According to Gareth Oakley, caring for the elderly gradually became more and more difficult and eventually began to slide to the ground. Many of those present tried to help him with the defibrillator, but the retiree is no longer alive.

A spokesman for the Irish police said after the autopsy: Authorities did not suspect a crime. However, the case is still under investigation.