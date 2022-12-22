CODE – ABROAD – Soldiers are ordered to British airfields and great confusion ensues

The British government is already preparing for a strike by border guards from Friday, with soldiers being sent to airports to intervene to keep borders secure. The UK government said the strike will last from December 23 to December 31, according to a notice from the union representing border guards.

Thousands of people, including civil servants and soldiers, are being sent to borders to replace strikers and allow travelers into the UK. The government is also working closely with airports and they are doing everything to ensure there are no entry issues, but at the same time they stress that travelers should expect significant delays and disruptions.

Some airports in the UK may be closed due to the strike

The government recommends travelers prepare for long waiting times and inquire with their travel agencies and airlines about potential disruptions before their trips. They say e-gates will continue to operate as usual and will encourage everyone eligible to use them as it is the fastest and most efficient way to get through border control.

Border Patrol chief operating officer Steve Dane apologized for any disruption to travelers entering Britain. He further said that the primary objective of border guards is to keep their citizens and borders safe.

We work with travel industry partners to ensure we continue to meet critical needs and support the movement of passengers and cargo across borders.

– said Director General A to The GuardianWho did not rule out the possibility that some border crossings and airports may have to be closed due to the strike because there are not enough people to allow people into the country.

British Government Notice The most affected terminals are Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, London Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 of London Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport and Port of Newhaven.

However, a strike is not the only factor that can cause disruption. Adverse weather or flight delays can also affect travel, meaning travelers need to plan ahead and keep up-to-date with the latest information from appropriate sources such as airport and airline websites, the report said.

(Cover photo: Passengers at London’s Heathrow Airport on June 27, 2022. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters)