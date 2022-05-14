Code – Abroad – I want to return to my family – not in the coffin

Fear erupted in their ranks when soldiers from one of the elite regiments of the Russian military were ordered to prepare for their second deployment in Ukraine in early April, the report said. Defender.

During peacetime, when the war broke out in late February and engaged in intense fighting with Ukrainian forces, a faction stationed in the Far East of Russia first entered Ukraine from Belarus.

It soon became clear that not everyone agreed. Many of us do not want to go back. I want to return to my family – not the coffin

Dimitriz, a member of the unit, told the paper that he had asked the paper not to release his real name.

He and his eight men told his commanders that he would not rejoin the invasion.

They were angry. But in the end, they calmed down because they could not do much

– He said.

The military does not know what to do with the rebels

He was soon transferred to the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, where he has since been detained.

I served in the military for five years. My contract expires in June. I will download the rest of the time and will not be here after that. There is no reason to be ashamed. We are not officially at war, so they can not force me to fight

he said.

Dmitry’s denial highlights the difficulties the Russian military faces, as the Kremlin did not officially declare war on Ukraine – instead calling the three-month invasion a “special military operation.”

According to Russian military rules, soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine can be expected to be fired, but cannot be held accountable because “special action” is not legally considered a war.

Advocate Michael Benaz, who advises players who choose this option, said.

No criminal cases have been registered so far

Benaz says his team of “hundreds” of soldiers approached him for advice on how to avoid being sent to war. Among them were 12 national guards from the southern Russian city of Krasnodar who were fired for refusing to go to Ukraine.

The commanders are trying to threaten to imprison their soldiers if they leave, but we say they can say no. There is no legal basis for initiating criminal proceedings if a soldier refuses to fight while in Russian territory.

Benias said he was unaware that there were any criminal cases against soldiers who refused to fight.

Russian soldiers do not want to go into the meat grinder

Therefore, many players opted for layoffs or relocations instead of “going down the meat grinder.”

Dimitrios made a similar statement BBC Russian Service Sergei Bokov, a 23-year-old soldier, fought in Ukraine and decided to leave the army in late April.

Our commanders did not argue with us because we did not leave first

Bokov said.

While the exact number of soldiers refusing to serve is unknown, stories like this well illustrate what military experts and Western governments say is one of Russia’s biggest problems in Ukraine: a severe shortage of infantry.

(Cover: Russian soldier on a tank on May 5, 2022 in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Photo: REUTERS / Alexander Ermoshenko)