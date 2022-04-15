Coachella – live updates from the California music festival

Coachella 2022 Billie Eilish, Harry Styles & The Weeknd (Getty Images)

After a three-year hiatus, Coachella is finally back today (April 15th) highly anticipated.

Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.

Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top performers covered the music spectrum with hip-hop Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie music.

The biggest names in music will be performing this coming weekend. The star-studded headlines for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West pulled out at the last minute.

Find all updates from Coachella as it happens below