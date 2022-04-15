Coachella – live updates from the California music festival

After a three-year hiatus, Coachella is finally back today (April 15th) highly anticipated.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.
Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top performers covered the music spectrum with hip-hop Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie music.
The biggest names in music will be performing this coming weekend. The star-studded headlines for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West pulled out at the last minute.
Find all updates from Coachella as it happens below
Stay hydrated in the sweltering heat!
The number one challenge for many Coachella attendees is facing the sweltering heat while waiting in line to collect their wristbands. Hope everyone stays hydrated!
Kevin E.J. BerryApril 15, 2022 19:31
Coachella organizers ease Covid-19 restrictions for this year’s festival
Attendees at Coachella will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests or wear face masks at this year’s festival. However, there will be tents on site for Covid testing.
Regulators said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that it could be brought back in light of changing public health conditions.
This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements,” according to a statement posted on Coachella’s official website.
Although the organizers recommended face coverings to protect against desert dust.
Read more here For any additional information regarding Covid protocols from Coachella.
Inga BarkelApril 15, 2022 19:00
Coachella 2022: 12 must-do artists, from Billie Eilish to The HU
The Big Coachella Festival returns this year with a huge lineup of great artists.
But with so many great bands on the bill, it’s hard to know where to start. So if you’re in indio any of the weekend, here are 12 must-see acts, according to The Independent Roysen O’Connor.
HU: Outdoor Theater Friday, April 15, 2:55 PM – 3:55 PM PT
Arlo Parks: Joby on Saturday, April 16, 4:50 PM – 5:35 PM PT
Billie Eilish: Coachella Stage on Saturday, April 16, 16, 11:30 PM – 12:55 AM PT
Passionate orange: Mojave Sunday, April 17 17, 3:50 PM – 4:30 PM PT
Rina Sawayama: Gobi on Saturday, April 16, 16, 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM PT
Phoebe Bridgers: Outdoor Theater Friday, April 15, 15, 9:10 PM – 10:10 PM PT
Dave: Mojave Sunday, April 17, 7:15 PM – 8:00 PM PT
hot chip: Joby on Saturday, April 16, 10:50 PM – 11:35 PM PT
coffee: Coachella Stage on Saturday, April 16, 2:00 PM – 2:40 PM PT
Manskin: Mojave Sunday, April 17, 8:30 PM – 9:15 PM PT
Age of Apollo: Outdoor Theater Friday, April 15, 5:05 PM – 5:50 PM PT
Rich Brian: Sahara on Saturday, April 16, 9:40 PM – 10:25 PM PT
Read here Get an in-depth breakdown of why these artists you absolutely can’t miss!
Inga BarkelApril 15 2022 18:00
Coachella Festival 2022: schedule all its shows this weekend 1
“Happycoachella has set a time worry day for all who watch it,” one person joked on social media.
However, later that day, the event’s top bosses finally revealed the full schedule.
Find the full schedule of shows scheduled for Coachella’s Weekend 1, from Harry Styles’ big desert festival debut Friday at 11:35 PM PT, Billie Eilish’s performance on Saturday at 11:30 PM PT, and the Swedish Mafia with a performance Weekend 10:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, all artists in between.
An unannounced group of the band Arcade Fire It also appears on the bill, as the group plays at 6:45 PM PT on Friday night, April 15
Inga BarkelApril 15, 2022, 17:00
Hello and welcome to the Coachella live blog!
Jacob StolworthyApril 15, 2022 16:58
More Stories
A life full of love and happiness: Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt wish for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Jerry Maguire has pleaded guilty to forcible touching
Why did Thandwe Newton leave the ‘Magic Mike’ sequel with Channing Tatum?