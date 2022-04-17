Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
Coachella weather report
Where yesterday was very hot, today is very windy. Dust storms surround the site making visibility a challenge for many while driving to the festival. On Earth, that means bucket hats are exploding everywhere, chests are rolling across fields, and a lot of hairstyles are going hairless. the solution? Hold on to your hats, Coachella.
Leonie CooperApril 17, 2022 03:30
An annoying hole at the end
We find our first legitimate saturated hole of the weekend at the set of Mojave Theater in Turnstile. Massive surfing and an abundance of falling limbs accompany the gritty way of hardcore action in the US with melodic but still downright ferocious punk.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 03:26
Kevin Abstract urged fans to listen to Brockhampton’s performance at Coachella because it will be his last as a band. Stay tuned for our review of their collection…
Tom MurrayApr 17, 2022 02:44
Swinging hits pause to help fans
Dylan Minnett just stopped a Wallows song in the middle of it to help a fan in the crowd. The actor/singer got huge cheers and a round of applause from the audience for making sure the festival-goers are doing well. Check out the screenshots below.
Tom MurrayApr 17, 2022 02:27
Fans of tonight’s headline Billie Eilish will be pleased to know that there is an entire tent selling special Billie merchandise. They might not be happy to know that a simple black hoodie costs $90 (£69) and a $30 (£23) bottle of water.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:40
Billie Eilish arrives before her historic performance
Perfume label Billie Eilish tweeted a picture of the singer at Coachella next to a giant replica of the perfume bottle, a kind of metal bust with the head half missing.
Tom MurrayApr 17, 2022 01:32
These hills at Coachella look familiar…
The truth about Coachella is unknown. Teletubbie Hills were moved to the festival site in the early 2000s and now serve as a home base for auto rickshaw drivers and stray influencers.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:14
Queues, glorious queues
The second day begins with even more epic queues to enter the festival. I’m so jealous of the person who’s wearing the pink umbrella now.
Leonie CooperApr 17, 2022 01:08
Shania Twain won praise for Harry Styles after appearing on his set last night. “Music icon. Fashion icon,” Twain tweeted. The country star said during the performance that she was “starstruck” by Styles.
Tom MurrayApril 17, 2022 00:59
We are back!
welcome! We kick off on Day Two of Coachella, which will see Billie Eilish become the youngest headliner in festival history at just 20 years old. Other exhibitors today include Megan Thee Stallion and 88 Rising as well as British Exports like Disclosure and Holly Humberstone – you can see The full list is here.
We’ll be watching from London and getting the commentary, news and festival tales from our reporters on the ground, Leonie Cooper and Kevin E.J. Perry. If you want to watch too, remember you can find out how to do it here
Tom MurrayApril 16, 2022 23:48
