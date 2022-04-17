Coachella Festival 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from day two as Billie Eilish grabs the headlines

Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
The 20-year-old became the youngest person to ever make Coachella headlines tonight. The festival’s official account summed it up nicely: “It can’t be spent.”
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 11:25
Damon Albarn’s guest spot during the set of Billie Eilish sparked confused reactions from some fans, with many writing on Twitter that they weren’t sure who he was.
He mistaken Albarn (who is a basic demographic slightly older than Eilish) as Eilish’s father, as well as Elton John.
I’m not sure he would be very happy with that.
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 10:40
Megan Thee Stallion fans were left somewhat confused during her set Saturday, after the singer appeared to disappear halfway through her set.
In what was thought to be a particularly difficult costume change, the singer left and took minutes to return, leading some viewers to wonder if she was “out on bail”.
Louis ChiltonApril 17, 2022 10:10
Billie Eilish and Damon Albarn from Gorillaz sing Feel Good Inc
Damon Albarn takes the stage to join Billie Eilish who’s halfway through “Getting Older.”
The 20-year-old later introduced him as Damon Albarn of Gorrillaz who “changed her life” and is a “genius in the literal sense of the word”, before they collaborated to perform “Feel Good Inc.”
Kevin E.J. BerryApril 17, 2022 09:00
Watch: Khaled joins Billie Eilish in the duo’s performance of ‘Lovely’ for 2018
Khaled joined Billie Eilish as the duo recreated the magic of their 2018 hit song “Lovely” during Eilish’s historic events in Coachella.
Fans on social media shared snippets of Eilish and Khaled’s performance, calling him “creative.”
Manya SachdevaApril 17, 2022 08:30
Danny Elfman review brings Spider-Man, Batman and The Simpsons to Coachella – review
And now it’s time for something completely different: Composer Danny Elfman is narrowly the oldest artist to perform at this year’s youth-focused Coachella festival. But based on his eclectic performance on an outdoor stage late Saturday night (April 16), his age is the least unusual in him.
For a start, there could be a few 68-year-old composers who would choose to perform topless so they better flaunt their tattooed torso. More appropriately, there are few composers of any age who can make a full orchestral sound like a garage punk band, as Elfman often does throughout his hour-long repertoire.
“Hi Coachella,” he said, shortly after playing the distorted 2021 single “Insects” and then slicing off his orchestral score from 2002. Spider Man. “My name is Danny Elfman, and I have a weird little show for you.” He is not joking.
Manya SachdevaApril 17, 2022 08:00
Coachella bids farewell to innovative boy band Brockhampton – review
After nearly a decade of changing boundaries and breaking rules, the 21st century’s most creative boy band decided to call it a day.
The sprawling Brockhampton collective in Texas, with its takeover of the massive hangar that represents the desert theater at the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 16), decided to hang their hats for good. Well, at least that’s what fans were told in January of this year, when they revealed via social media that they would be taking an “unmarked hiatus” after Coachella, while thanking fans for their support over the past eight years.
However, after a full hour of watching tonight’s video, the video screens reveal that it’s not over yet. As the band leaves the stage, a pre-recorded clip of de-facto striker Kevin Mejar flashes as he talks to his bandmates. He has something to say to them. Then the screens go dark, leaving nothing but the words: “Brockhampton. Final album. 2022.” If the crowd wasn’t acting crazy enough during the set, it’s enough to make them lose it altogether.
Manya SachdevaApr 17, 2022 07:27
First pictures of Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella Day 2
The Megan Thee Stallion Collection is currently underway at Coachella!
“Are you ready hotties?” The “Hot Girl Summer” singer arrived on stage in an open-cut silver jumpsuit, for the first time to sing at the festival.
Fans are speculating whether Dua Lipa will make a surprise appearance with Megan. The singers’ collaborative song “Sweetest Pie” was released last month.
Manya SachdevaApr 17, 2022 07:01
Brockhampton’s upcoming 2022 album will be his “last” album.
Brockhampton announced their latest album together at Coachella, after founding member Kevin Abstract told fans that their California shows would be “the last ever.”
The young American hip-hop group on Saturday (April 16) wrapped up their group at the festival’s Sahara Theater with an emotional update: Brockhampton’s upcoming 2022 album will be their last.
Manya SachdevaApr 17, 2022 05:47
Disclosure that Khaled and the brass band joined during the high-energy rave group
The last time Surrey-born brothers Howard and Jay Lawrence played Coachella, in 2016, they boosted their live show with a number of notable guest singers including Lorde (for “Magnets”), Sam Smith (for “Latch” and “Omen”) and AlunaGeorge (for “White Noise”).
By such high standards, tonight’s performance was relatively light on surprises – with the exception of Khaled’s late appearance in the first-ever live performance of their 2020 collaboration Know Your Value. Perhaps this is a sign that the Lawrence brothers are now more confident in their ability to keep the Coachella crowd captivated by minimal bells and whistles.
Now after more than a decade of working out as minors, the couple are seasoned experts at delivering high-energy delirium by this point. The Coachella crowd was more than willing to meet them halfway, and they came out hard for the duo’s sunset set, a performance that was exhilarating in the air. “We want to see maximum energy, maximum emotion tonight,” the brothers declared. It is fair to say that their wish was fulfilled.
“When the fire starts to burn” the whole crowd moves in unison, while the phone lights flash to light up the “night.” Although the festival played yesterday, there’s no sign of Slowthai other than the pre-recorded format on the big screens of Grammy-nominated “My High.”
The duo concluded their set with the party song “Tondo,” joined on stage by a trumpet section of the brass band, but the focus never left the siblings center stage during the kind of high performance that the Coachella stage was made for.
Kevin E.J. BerryApril 17, 2022 04:58
