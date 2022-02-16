Coachella and Stagecoach to ditch safety restrictions related to the COVID virus

Coachella Marketing Campaign 2020 Photo : Valerie Macon (AFP via Getty Images)

In another sign that many Americans are simply over the coronavirus, the country’s most popular and influential music festival is throwing its hands in the air and waving at them like they don’t care.

Like US close to 1 million COVID-19 related deathsCoachella is getting ready to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow. The popular music festival, known for dumping influencers chasing influence, Walmart Yodel Kid, and honest music lovers out in the desert for a weekend, is ditching safety restrictions related to the coronavirus this year. The same goes for the post-party festival, Stagecoach, which, like Coachella, won’t require proof of vaccinations, negative tests, or masks.

Earlier today, the website Stagecoach She hosted a statement on how she will no longer take responsibility for anyone who gets COVID at the festival. “By entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the cold statement read. “Covid-19 is a highly contagious disease that can result in severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are located and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those who attend the festival will not be exposed to COVID.” -19. Sick Coachella sells at least “Coachella Collectibles NFTs.” These guys never miss. Always on brand.

More than 125,000 people are expected to attend Coachella, which takes place over two weeks: April 15-17 and April 22-24. During these two weeks, some of the biggest stars will be performing, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline the Stagecoach the following weekend, from April 29 to May 1.

Fortunately, since the festival takes place outside, some superspreader event probably won’t be Expect. We just have to hope none of the unvaccinated, unmasked, and untested attendees invite anyone back to their hotel rooms.

[via[via[عبر[viaThe Hollywood Reporter]