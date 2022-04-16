Coachella 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from the California Music Festival as day two begins

Harry Styles performs at Coachella and surprises fans with Shania Twain cameos
After a two-year absence, the highly anticipated Coachella is back.
Located in Indio, California, the Desert Festival has gained popularity over the years due to its attractive dress code that is worth mentioning on Instagram and the sighting of celebrity guests.
The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative collections. two of the best artistsHarry Stiles And billie eilish) is under 30 years old, while at the bottom of the carefully curated bill you will find some of the most sought-after new works – coffeeOh Emil and the Sniffer, Rina Swayama – Mix with old school staples like Spiritualized and The Avalanches.
Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
Below you can find an extensive list of full Coachella prep times for this year.
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 19:00
Now the California festival is here, and here are some of the most memorable shows.
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 18:30
Phoebe Bridgers’ performance at Coachella was a glorified gothic fantasy complete with an Arlo Parks surprise cameo.
Find Leonie Cooper’s verdict below.
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 18:00
If you want to watch some of this year’s Coachella collections, here’s how to do it
Jacob StolworthyApril 16 2022 17:20
This year’s Coachella festival has many surprises in store – and one arrived yesterday.
Find Kevin EG Perry’s review of Arcade Fire performance here.
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022 16:40
Coachella Festival is in full swing! Find the biggest talking points from day one here…
Jacob StolworthyApril 16, 2022, 16:00
And that ends our live blog for our first day! Our roving reporters were kicked out of the press tent (and hopefully some sleep), so we’ll be back here tomorrow to cover Saturday’s shows!
Isobel LewisApril 16, 2022 09:43
Harry Styles and Shania Twain team up at Coachella
Harry Styles hasn’t forgotten his roots, treating the audience with a very high-energy version of One Direction’s “That What Makes You Beautiful” before Shania Twain joins him in “Man I Feel Like A Woman.”
Yes really. A full review to follow.
Manya SachdevaApril 16, 2022 08:33
Snoop Dogg joins Brazilian music star Anita on stage as fans celebrate ‘Best Couple’
Manya SachdevaApril 16, 2022 08:30
Baby Keem Review – The rapper proves he has so much more to offer than just family ties
Baby Kim, 21, arrived at the Sahara Theater in Coachella late Friday night, after winning a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties” — a collaboration with his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
While the festival’s rumor mill suggested that Lamar might join his cousin on stage, his burgeoning group is finally working to prove that the Las Vegas-based artist doesn’t need to rely on patronage.
His collection, largely but not only from the 2021 album blue melodyalternating between relaxed and snarling fight songs.
For the former, there are the “Brands USA” bounce, which prompted Kim to declare “It’s a great party tonight?” Orange soda.
For the latter, there are the aptly named “rioters,” the relentless “moshpit” that lives up to its name, and the powerful Kanye collab, “thank God.”
In the end, the only collaborator Kim welcomes on stage is Maryland-born singer Brent Fayaz, who comes to sing “Lost Souls.”
The truth is that he doesn’t need anyone else. A triumphant definitive version of “Family Ties” proves he’s a star on his own terms.
Manya Sachdeva16 April 2022 08:08
More Stories
Biggest Coachella Weekend Party Expected List of Actors and Rappers
Kaley Cuoco ‘shattered’ after ‘Knives Out 2’ went to Kate Hudson for her: ‘I cried all night’
Coachella – live updates from the California music festival