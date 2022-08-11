Coach Todd Bowles – Tom Brady Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘To Deal With Some Personal Stuff’

Tampa, Florida – Pirates Quarterback Tom Brady Coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he will be out of the squad for a while to “deal with some personal matters.”

Bowles said Brady’s absence has been discussed previously and that he will return after next week’s pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20.

“That’s something we talked about before the bootcamp started,” Bowles said. “We made that time because he wanted to get in and have chemistry with the players and go through a two-week training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games. He didn’t want to take the reps from smooth [Gabbert] And the Kyle [Trask]as well as “griff” [Ryan Griffin] Going into those next two games, knowing that it’s something he needs to deal with.”

When asked if the issue was health related, Bowles said, “It’s a personal issue. That’s all I can tell you.”

The Bulls said he has a “very high level of confidence” that Brady will be the Bucs quarterback for the first week at the Dallas Cowboys.

Bowles announced earlier that Brady would not play in Saturday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady had apologized for the absence last Wednesday – which was previously scheduled for his holiday as well as his 45th birthday – and last Friday. The Buccaneers as a team had a holiday last Thursday.

Bowles said he has no worries about lost time, largely due to Brady’s experience and work ethic. He didn’t think it would disrupt the crime’s progress, even as Brady worked to gain chemistry with new pieces like wide receivers Julio JonesAnd the Russell Gig and narrow end Kyle Rudolph.

When asked if he was concerned about the impact of Brady’s personal issue on his commitment to the team, Bowles said, “In our conversation, I’m not worried, no.”