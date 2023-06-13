Coach Sean McDermott ‘very concerned’ Stefon Diggs not at Bills camp

Alina GetzenbergESPN3 minutes to read

McDermott is worried about Diggs’ absence from the Bills’ camp Sean McDermott admits his concern about the lack of WR Stefon Diggs in the Bills’ minicamp.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – After losing both Voluntary OTAs for the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not present at the team’s mandatory mini-camp.

Bills coach Sean McDermott called Diggs’ absence “very concerning” ahead of Tuesday’s mini-camp practice. The team is also scheduled to train on Wednesday and Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Diggs was at the team’s facility on Monday.

The wide receiver signed a four-year, $96 million extension last off-season, and his trades will take a hit, including $13.2 million this year. Diggs, 29, and the Bills had their sights set on retiring with the Bills when the contract was signed in April 2022.

“When players are out, especially a player of Steve’s caliber, you love having those players here,” McDermott said. “So, on the whole he was pleased with the attendance and the guys’ efforts.”

After the team’s postseason loss to the Bengals in January, Diggs was noticeably upset with quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines and left before speaking to the media. At times this season, Diggs’ tweets have gotten attention for being vague about his time with the team.

Diggs totaled over 1,200 yards in each of his three seasons with the Bills. He totaled 29 touchdowns. Allen and Diggs tied for 338 completions over the past three seasons, the most for any NFL receiving quarterback duo since 2020.

Last week, General Manager Brandon Bean said he expected “everyone will be here. I wasn’t told otherwise.” Passing rusher Von Miller also said this offseason that he expects Diggs to be at minicamp.

Behind Diggs, the wide receivers contain Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, and Deonte Harty. The Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round this year.