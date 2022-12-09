CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr is leaving the network after more than two decades



New York

CNN

–



Barbara Starr, the Pentagon correspondent who has covered some of the most important stories with distinctive style and a steady hand, is Leave CNN After more than two decades with the network.

Star announced her departure in a note sent to her CNN colleagues on Friday.

“With my contract expiring in the coming days, I’ve made the decision to move on,” Starr wrote. “Let me just say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so neither will I.”

Starr’s exit from CNN follows an exit Many prominent personalities in the network. She declined to comment other than in her note.

Starr came to CNN in 2001 after working as a producer for ABC News.

She’s had an illustrious career at CNN, becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the network and operating from conflict zones around the world, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. Viewers turned to Starr for her insightful insight during some of the most turbulent moments in recent history, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Starr also served for years on the Board of Directors of the Pentagon Press Association and is considered a mentor by colleagues and competitors.

“Barb has been a coworker, mentor, and role model since I came to the Pentagon,” CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Lieberman said. wrote on Twitter. “A step ahead of everyone else, many steps ahead of me. When Barb offers her thoughts or advice on a story—always with humility—that’s wisdom and knowledge from speaking experience, and it’s always worth listening carefully.”

In 2021, it was revealed that Starr was one of the reporters whose phone records were secretly obtained by the Trump administration, a move strongly condemned by the network at the time. The Justice Department later announced that it would no longer secretly obtain records from reporters during investigations into the leak.