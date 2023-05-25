CMON’s Metal Gear Solid board game announced, pre-orders live now

Metal Gear Solid: The board game He came back from the dead. More than two years after the project was canceled by IDW GamesAnd zombie exterminator Picked by CMON publisher – including original design by ghost operations Creator Emerson Matsuchi. This announcement coincides with Konami’s announcement of a remaster Metal Gear Solid 3. No word yet on when or if the board game will be released for retail.

Describe CMON Metal Gear Solid: The board game As a cooperative stealth game (for one to four players) with a “complex” narrative. The video game’s Shadow Moses arc can be played across a 14-mission campaign, or players can dive into the VR Mission book with six stand-alone missions. Modification of the original board game Lime solid mineral Its most popular characters include: Solid Snake, Meryl, Gray Fox, and Otacon as playable heroes; and Revolver Ocelot, Sniper Wolf, Psycho Mantis, Vulcan Raven, and Liquid Snake as bosses. Of course, two cardboard box miniatures are included for authentic tactical spy action play.

Pre-order version of the board game, subtitled Integrated editionIt is expected to be launched by May 2024. Integrated edition Will include an exclusive Metal Gear Rex figure and a 109-page graphic novel illustrated by Kenneth Loh (Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesAnd Ji Joe).

CMON has been in the business of making beautiful board games for a long time, and almost all of their biggest hits have been funded on Kickstarter. The company completed its 55th campaign in April, bringing in more than $3.8 million for the Zombieside: The White Death, a new adaptation of the fan-favorite zombie hack-and-slash co-op. But it’s no stranger to licensed games either, with partnerships ranging from the Marvel universe to Cyberpunk 2077 movieand “Masters of the Universe” and “Frank Herbert” Dune.

Matsuushi’s creation dates back to 2018, when the original version of this stealth action game (also titled Metal Gear Solid: The board game) launched on Backerkit. The publisher, IDW Games, eventually ran into challenges and scrapped the project – a prelude to ending its gaming business altogether. IDW was only recently installed under New CEO, but the game design itself went back to Matsuchi. Polygon has reached out to IDW for comment on the situation, but declined to provide comment.

Wednesday’s announcement included a CGI trailer, and the game’s guide — which is still in the works — is too. Available for download. Expect to learn more about the game as we hit the busy summer convention circuit, including Gen Con in August in Indianapolis.

