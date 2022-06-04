CM Punk is injured and needs surgery

Almost two hours before the live episode tonight (June 3) oand frenzy Starting off, AEW World Champion CM Punk posted the following tweet:

I will be in # hashem Live the night with an important announcement regarding @ aew World Championship and my career. Please set at 9 PM CST / 10 PM EST. – Player / Coach (CMPunk) 4 June 2022

There has been speculation that Punk suffered an injury on this week’s (June 1) episode of dynamite. He was noticeably limp during broadcast. This tweet only amplified fears of an injury to Punk.

The world champion appeared live in the middle of the ring tonight, his eyes watering before he could utter a word. Punk was saddened to tell the fans that they deserve an explanation. He noted that his foot was broken and that he would be off work for some time due to the surgery. The good news is that this is just an obstacle in the way. Punk promised to come back bigger, stronger, and faster than ever. He will show everyone why he is the best in the world.

There was a lot of confusion over whether or not he would actually give up the world title. Punk said he didn’t want to keep the place, but Tony Kahn didn’t want him to give up the title. The clip ends without explaining what that means for the title.

Chris Jericho said several times in the commentary that Punk was giving up the title. After a few minutes, the comment corrected itself. Punk does not clear the title. A temporary champion will be crowned in forbidden door On June 26. There will be Battle Royal to start next week’s Dynamite. The winner of that match faces Jon Moxley in the dynamite main event. The winner of that match goes to Forbidden Door in the match to be crowned a temporary champion. He will then face interim champion CM Punk to unify the titles when he returns from injury.

AEW gave this very baffling explanation frantically during the end of a TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin. It was a complete mess.

What is your reaction to this shocking news, Caygesider?