Climate news can be confusing. Here’s how to make sense.

Countries are failing to fulfill their obligations.

The range of temperatures between two and three degrees Celsius has been confirmed this week by the United Nations, in a Report covered by The Times. Although this scenario is an improvement over previous forecasts, it still translates to severe disruption. with Every part of the warmingTens of millions of people around the world will be exposed to life-threatening heat waves, food and water scarcity, and floods.

Countries are failing to meet their commitments to combat climate change, the report said: Only 26 of the 193 countries that agreed last year to ramp up their actions have followed suit. One problem seems to be standardization. On Monday, the European Union said it would only be able to increase its emissions cut pledges when its members agreed on future climate laws.

But the energy crisis, global inflation and political turmoil in countries like Britain and Brazil have distracted leaders and complicated collaborative efforts to tackle climate change. The war in Europe was also a factor.

The energy crisis of the invasion of Ukraine may have a surprising result.

Meanwhile, this week the International Energy Agency Analyze it The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on global warming suggested a potentially positive development: the energy crisis triggered by the war is likely to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and toward clean technologies.

This shift, however, is not happening fast enough to avoid dangerous levels of global warming, the agency said.