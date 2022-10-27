Climate demonstrator sticks his head on the painting “The Girl with the Pearl Earring”

Dutch police He said on Twitter She made three arrests in connection with the incident.

Intrigue on the painting, depicting a luminous young woman wearing a vibrant colored turban and an oversized shiny pearl earring, over the decades, may have been amplified by popular images in a novel that explored the identity of Vermeer’s inspiration. The book, which shares its name with the painting and was written by Tracy Chevalier, was later Quoted in a movie Starring Scarlett Johansson.

Ms Chevalier said in a statement that while sympathetic to the frustration of climate activists, she hoped they would choose goals that are “more clearly related to their just cause than my favorite sketch.”

“For me, seeing that painting being vandalized is like watching a daughter being attacked. I feel so relieved that it is protected by glass,” she said.

At least three acts were reported by climate activists and targeted for artworks this month, which took place in London, Germany and now in the Netherlands.

The protesters who targeted the “girl with the pearl earring” on Thursday were wearing T-shirts with a slogan Just stop the oilIt is a group that opposes oil and gas projects in Britain.

The group’s spokeswoman, Lucy Greaves, said in a statement that she did not organize the work.