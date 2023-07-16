Climate activists vandalize Nancy Walton Laurie’s $300 million yacht

News

July 16, 2023 | 2:22 p.m

A group of climate change activists has damaged the $300 million megayacht owned by billionaire Wal-Mart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie on the Spanish island of Ibiza by painting it with paint.

Futuro Vegetable Collection which translates to Future Vegetable, he said on Twitter Two members used fire extinguishers filled with red and black paint to smear the Kaos superyacht on Sunday morning.

Futuro Vegetal also uploaded photos of the two members standing in front of the luxury yacht holding signs that read, “You consume the suffering of others.”

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to socio-ecological collapse is to preserve the privileges of this privileged small class,” the group said in a statement about the vandalism. “The rich live off the suffering of others.”

The Spanish Civil Guard said that two people were arrested at the docks this morning in connection with the local incident Predicco de Ibiza reports.

Members of the Futuro Vegetal Group were seen standing in front of the vandalized boat belonging to billionaire Wal-Mart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie.

Sources told the Spanish newspaper that the yacht was already scheduled to leave Ibiza on Sunday, with the spraying operation taking place at the time the crew was preparing to leave.

Futuro Vegetal Group said it specifically targeted Laurie’s yacht because she is one of the richest women in the world, with Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index bringing her net worth at $7.77 billion.

Walmart Nancy Walton Laurie is one of the richest women in the world with an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion.

Yacht Lori made headlines in May with a series of features about the gorgeous 361-foot vessel, which includes a pool, aquarium, and helipad.

The luxury yacht also has its own cinema, spa facilities, gym and even a small hospital for medical emergencies at sea.

The vandalism followed a call from the Extinction Rebellion Ibiza group, an activist organization calling for private jets and luxury yachts to be banned over emissions concerns.

The yacht was targeted as part of a campaign targeting luxury ships and planes in Ibiza. Twitter / @FuturoVegetal

The group has called for a campaign specifically targeting such planes and yachts in Ibiza, with a special jet spray painted in a similar fashion by activists last week at Ibiza airport.

Futuro Vegetal said they are proud to join the campaign in Ibiza in order to raise awareness of their cause. The group described itself as a civil disobedience and direct action group fighting against climate change.

The $300 million luxury yacht has a swimming pool, aquarium, cinema, and spa. Twitter / @FuturoVegetal

Lowery’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.





