Not long after the tomato soup hoax was launched against Vincent Van Gogh’s painting, another masterpiece and another food that can’t be worn out of daycares is on the menu of climate activists. In Potsdam, Germany, Claude Monet’s painting Haystacks is placed behind mashed potatoes.

Like Van Gogh’s painting, Coal Stack has not faced any major problems since the painting, which recently sold for $111 million, is presented to the public behind a glass panel.

A member of the Letzte Generation group said that the mashed potato campaign was done to raise awareness that we are heading towards a climate catastrophe. After smearing the puri on the glass plate, two devotees stick their hands on the wall.

“We’re in a climate catastrophe, and you’re only afraid of tomato soup or mashed potatoes to paint? You know what I’m afraid of? I’m afraid because science says we won’t be able to feed our families in 2050. Do you want mashed potatoes in a painting, you ask? If we have to fight for food, this painting becomes worthless. When will you finally start looking? When will you finally start paying attention and stop doing business as usual?” An activist said.

“If we have to pour mashed potatoes or tomato soup over a painting to remind society that fossil energy is killing us all, we’re going to put mashed potatoes in a painting,” they added.

A spokesman for the museum told Tagesspiegel that police arrived quickly and separated the protesters from the wall with relative ease. They are still investigating whether the fury may have spilled over the painting behind the glass panel.

A spokesman for the museum said the potato would not have directly hit the canvas as the painting was covered in glass.

