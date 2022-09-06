Clemson vs.

ATLANTA – After a goalless first quarter, No. 4 Clemson found some semblance of attack with a pair of touchdowns to climb 14-3 over Georgia Tech as both teams enter at halftime.

After a slow start, the Tigers finally found a spark in the second quarter in the form of a dead-end kick that put the attack on the Yellow Jackets’ 5-yard line. Four plays later, Will Shipley ran back from a yard to the outside to put his team on the board. Then Clemson scored on his next possession in a more conventional fashion with an eight-play, 67-yard drive—by far the team’s best in the first half. That culminated in a drop from DJ Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins from six yards.

Although Georgia Tech didn’t match Clemson on the scoreboard, the Yellow Jackets offense found some success moving the ball in the second quarter, and Jude Kelley’s at least 45 yards goal earned his side before the first half.

Overall, Clemson’s defense was the story in this story. The Tigers had five tackles to lose and only allowed one to start out of eight attempts for the third.

CBS Sports will be with you all the way to break down everything that happens during Clemson’s battles with Georgia Tech. Keep it locked here for live scores, analysis, and highlights throughout the game.