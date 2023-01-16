CJ Stroud announces Ohio State’s future NFL decision

It looked like a slam dunk, but the Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud He waited until around midnight for the NFL draft announcement to let the football world know his decision when it came to announcing the draft.

In the end, this was the decision that almost everyone thought would happen. After either wrestling with the two tracks or simply waiting until he was ready for reasons we’ll never know, Stroud took to Twitter to thank Buckeye Nation and announce his plans to take his game to the next level.

Stroud left Ohio State as one of the most talented and prolific passers in program history. He owns 17 Ohio State passing records, but his legacy remains mixed with no wins Michigannumber Big ten address, nor College Football Playoff wins let alone a national championship.

However, there is no denying the talent on the court and the person she would have had off it. Always humble, always obedient to his teammates, he wore scarlet, gray and No. 7 well.

For his career, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns on 575-of-830 (69.3%) attempts. He won the Big Ten’s Offensive Player and Quarterback of the Year titles in both 2021 and 2022. He is second all-time in program history for career rushing yards and passing touchdowns.

Needless to say, we will miss him and wish him nothing but the best in the NFL.

