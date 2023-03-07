Cities: Skylines II has been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order announced the announcement Cities: Skylines II For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (steam). It will be launched in 2023. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

“Cities: Skylines “City building games reset the bar when they launched eight years ago, and we are very proud of their impact,” said Marina Haleikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, in a press release. “We have built a thriving community around cities and delivered many city building projects for the first time. Now, we are bringing our years of experience to take a new step forward in the city building genre, once again, for our community and new players.”

Frederick Wesker, CEO of Paradox Interactive, added: cities The brand has been an important part of Paradox’s gaming catalog for over a decade. Cities: Skylines is a resounding success, selling millions of copies, welcoming over 5.5 million new players in the past year alone, and laying the foundation for Cities: Skylines II. With unprecedented amounts of customization and player control, Cities: Skylines II You will continue to push the boundaries for the city-building franchise.”

Here is an overview of the game across its store pages:

If you can dream it, you can build it! Create and manage your own city without restrictions. Introducing deep simulation and live economy, Cities: Skylines II It will challenge your decision-making skills and allow you to build the cities of your dreams. Get ready for a new epic scale in the most realistic city building game – ever. Here your city will evolve and react to your decisions. A dynamic and ever-changing world that is both challenging and rewarding. Use your creative and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that attracts businesses, residents and tourists alike. From residential neighborhoods to the bustling city centre, the possibilities are endless. Navigate the intricacies of city management and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens. Watch your city grow and transform over time. With stunning graphics that are as beautiful as they are detailed, Cities: Skylines II It will make your city come to life.

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots in the gallery.

Advertisement Trailer