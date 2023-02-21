Chrono Cross’ Wonky port is finally getting some overhaul

It’s been almost a year since Square Enix launched Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Editiona “remastered” version of the 1999 classic on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switching that, as the original game was, was also a very poor port.
Here, among others, are some of the complaints we received last April when we played the game for the first time on an OLED Switch:
- Detailed, pre-rendered backgrounds look blurry and smudgy
- The 3D character models, rendered at a higher resolution, stick out like a sore thumb in the new environments
- Fighting often stutters and feels unresponsive
- No save states (but there is an autosave in the upper world)
- There is no option to switch graphic styles very quickly
- FMVs haven’t always been cleanly upgraded
- HD fonts are crisp but look out of place
Do you understand what I mean? Bad port! The game and the fans deserved better. Even better is what they’ll get, as Square Enix promises an update coming later this month that will try to fix some of the release issues. How many of them will be fixed, and how well they will be fixed is anyone’s guess, but addressing them is at least a start.
Welcome everyone.
This is the CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION development team.
After launching the game last year, we plan to release an update this month.
The update includes a wide range of changes, such as frame rate improvements, changes to the Pip growth system, and other bug fixes.
Thank you all very much for your thoughts and comments on CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION. Did you discover the secrets original director Masato Kato added to this remake?
We hope you download the update, and continue to enjoy playing the game in the future.
Thank you for continuing to support CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION.
