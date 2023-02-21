Chrono Cross’ Wonky port is finally getting some overhaul

screenshot : Square Enix

It’s been almost a year since Square Enix launched Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Editiona “remastered” version of the 1999 classic on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switching that, as the original game was, was also a very poor port.

Here, among others, are some of the complaints we received last April when we played the game for the first time on an OLED Switch:

Detailed, pre-rendered backgrounds look blurry and smudgy

The 3D character models, rendered at a higher resolution, stick out like a sore thumb in the new environments

Fighting often stutters and feels unresponsive

No save states (but there is an autosave in the upper world)

There is no option to switch graphic styles very quickly

FMVs haven’t always been cleanly upgraded

HD fonts are crisp but look out of place

Do you understand what I mean? Bad port! The game and the fans deserved better. Even better is what they’ll get, as Square Enix promises an update coming later this month that will try to fix some of the release issues. How many of them will be fixed, and how well they will be fixed is anyone’s guess, but addressing them is at least a start.