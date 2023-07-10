Christopher Nolan on why Robert Pattinson won’t be part of Oppenheimer’s cast despite his influence on the film Deadline

Michael Buckner/Getty Images/Universal Pictures/Everett Courtesy Collection

Christopher Nolan talks about how to do it Oppenheimer Robert Pattinson came along and had a lot to do with it.

the The Dark Knight The trilogy director had worked with Pattinson before, V.I Tenet Where they talked about Oppenheimer.

“Yeah, Rob, off the back of Tenetwhere we’re referring to Oppenheimer, and I wrote something about this amazing moment that Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project world had where they couldn’t completely eliminate the possibility that when they turned on that first instrument, the first atomic device, Nolan said in interview With journalist Tara Hitchcock.

Nolan continued, “We used that as a metaphor Tenet, which Rob was in. As a gift wrap, he gave me a book of Oppenheimer speeches from the 1950s, in which you read these great thinkers trying to grapple with the enormous consequences of the way they changed life forever, for each and every one of us.”

Why pattinson is not part of Oppenheimer film, which Nolan says has “been busy” and “is very much in demand these days”.

Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne Batman sequel and was recently announced to be part of the cast of the serial killer comedy Average height, average build.

cast Oppenheimer Among them are Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh, among others. Oppenheimer Drops in theaters July 21.

