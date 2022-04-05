Christina Hack is married, evidence in changing the real estate license

Christina Hack She’s a married woman again – and she’s making sure to update things in her career too, having revoked her real estate license… TMZ has learned.

Sources linked to the couple tell us… the HGTV star and now husband, Joshua HallHe tied the knot in California sometime in the past six months – although it’s not clear when exactly. Anyway… they’ve kept it quiet, and are planning to do the same in celebration.

We’re told that Christina and Josh will be hosting an intimate party with close friends and family in the near future to celebrate their marriage – but like we said, it’s legally a final deal.

We also got Christina’s real estate license which was recently modified to reveal her new title… Now, she goes to Christina Hall.

The license also refers to some of its older legal names, including Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa. There is no mention of strangely Ants Anstead – Another ex-husband.

Of course, her new husband, Josh, is a great real estate agent…kind of perfect for a house flip. The couple made their public debut last summer… and the question popped up shortly thereafter, as seen on The photos have since been deleted.

Their relationship has definitely moved at a fast pace – and with that in mind… it might come as no surprise that they actually did the deed and became man and wife.