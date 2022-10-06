Christian Bale says green screen movies like Thor are “monotonous” in shooting

Christian Bale said filming green screen films, such as those in the Thor franchise, is “the definition of monotony.”

Bill played Supervillain Gore in the 2022 Special Effects Championship Thor: love and thunder, opposite Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

In a new interview with GQthe actor was asked if he thought, after his experience in the film, that green screen acting was for him.

“I mean, its definition is monotonous,” he said. “You have good people. You have other actors who have more experience than me.

“Can you differentiate from one day to the next? No, absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even tell the next one.

“They kept saying, ‘You’re in stage three.’ Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’ ‘Blue.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you are in the seventh stage. ‘Which one?’ “blue”. I was like, “Ah, where?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell said he does not consider himself a leading man – although he has had lead roles in several Batman films, the fighter And the viceFor example, but not limited.

Christian Bale as Gore in Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)

“I’ve never considered myself a leading man,” he said, “it’s just plain boring.” “You don’t get the good parts. Even if you’re starring, I pretend I’m playing like, you know, the fourth and fifth character, because you get more freedom.

“I also don’t really think about the general impact of that [a character’s] We will have. It is up to me to play, much like animals and children. You have a tunnel vision of what you’re doing, and you don’t think about the impact it’s having.”

Bale can then be seen in Amsterdama 1930s thriller about three friends who witness a murder, is framed for it, unveiling one of the most horrific plots in American history.

Amsterdam It will be released in cinemas on October 7.