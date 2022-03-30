Chris Rock’s brother Tony didn’t agree to Will Smith’s apology

Tony Rock, who tweeted that he wasn’t present at the Oscars, starred in the 2007 sitcom All of Us, created by Al Smith.

He answered many questions on Twitter, including how was his brother answered, “He’s still rich.”

“Not my call,” rock tweet In response to whether he believed that Smith’s Oscar for Best Actor, which he won moments after beating Chris Rock, should be rescinded by the Academy (although that would be an unprecedented response).

He also seemed to hint at those who said his brother should have been more sensitive to Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, considering that the elder Rock directed and starred in the 2009 “Good Hair” documentary about black women, their hair, and the beauty industry.

“Be sure to watch Good Hair because the narrative has now changed that all my brothers do is disrespect women of color,” Younger Rock tweeted.

It’s not clear if Chris Rock is aware that Pinkett Smith has alopecia.