Chris Rock won’t file a police report after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms this diverse who – which Chris Rock Refusal to file a police report After an argument with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage in 2022 Oscars Rock slapped after the comedian made a joke Jada Pinkett Smith.

A full statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read: “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved the slapping of one individual to another. The individual concerned refused to file a police report. If the concerned party wishes to obtain a report from Police at a later time, the Los Angeles Police Department will be available to complete an investigation report.”

While presenting for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head by comparing it to Demi Moore’s appearance in 1997’s G.I. Jane. Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, play the role of Demi Moore in 1997’s G.I. Starring in “GI Jane 2”, which prompted Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth!”

Smith won Best Actor for “King Richard” after the accident and He issued his apology in a tearful acceptance speech. The actor said, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I don’t cry for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all people.”

Between the slap and his Best Actor win, Smith met Denzel Washington. The Oscar winner “Glory” and “Training Day” gave Smith the following advice: “In your extreme moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Pinkett Smith announced last year She shaved her head after suffering with hair loss. After Rock made a “GI Jane” joke, Jada was seen not laughing and rolled her eyes. The actor wrote on Instagram last year, “Now at this point, I can’t help but laugh… you know I’ve had alopecia areata… Mama’s going to have to bring it down to the scalp so no one will think she’s had brain surgery or something.” Like that… me and this vixen will be friends… period!”

Additional reporting by Jane Mados.