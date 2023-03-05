‘Chris Rock: Selective Anger’: When, how to watch, and more

(CNN) It’s the night Chris Rock Broadcasting makes history.

“Chris Rock is in samurai mode,” said comedian Leslie Jones in the introduction.

and he.

“I’m going to try to put on a show tonight without offending anyone. I’m going to do the best I can, because you never know who might get offended,” said Rock, opening his set from Baltimore. “People always say words that hurt… anyone who says words that hurt hasn’t been punched in the face.”

He continued, “I don’t have a problem with getting up. I don’t have a problem with it at all. I’m all for social justice. I’m all for marginalized people getting their rights. The thing I have a problem with is my selective anger,” said Rock. “You know what I’m talking about. One person does something, and it gets cancelled. Another person does the exact same thing, nothing. You know what I’m talking about…the kind of people who play Michael Jackson songs but you won’t play R. Kelly. The same Crime, one of them has better songs.”

Rock, who was wearing an all-white necklace with a medallion with the symbol of a prince, stood in front of a background resembling cracked mirrors. (Maybe suggesting the idea of ​​people living in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones at it.)

The rocker hit several topical issues, including addiction, abortion, racism in America, Megan, the Duchess of Sussex and the Kardashian family.

Speaking of dividing the country, Roked said, “America is in a terrible situation right now.”

“We got worse than Ukraine. Yeah, I said it. You know why? Because Ukraine is united and America is clearly divided,” Rock joked. “If the Russians came here now, half the country would say, ‘Let’s hear them out.'” “We are in a bad situation now.”

Rock delved into his romantic life, saying that when he realized his pads were dirty, he realized how much women do to men.

He said, “I try to date women my age, who are 10 to 15 years younger than me.” “Don’t hate the player, hate the game. I didn’t get rich nor stay in shape to talk about Anita Baker. I’m trying to do that… Doja Cat.”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” Netflix’s first ever global live streaming event.

The show marks his sixth rock stand-up special and his second on Netflix after 2018’s Tamborine, directed by Bo Burnham.

A pre-show began with Ronnie Ching live from Los Angeles, where he told the audience, “We could have imagined this whole thing and no one would care, but we’re doing it for a noble cause: to finally try to kill traditional television and put it out of its misery.” If you listen seriously, you can hear Baby Boomers cancel their latest cable packages.”

Before that, U2’s Bono sang an opening about rock music.

Arsenio Hall followed up with Chieng with a joke about how Will Smith is going to get so crazy tonight that he’ll lift the TV off the wall.

This story is evolving and will be updated….