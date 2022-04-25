Chris Rock photographed in NYC while Will Smith takes a trip to India for ‘spiritual purposes’

Chris Rock continues to move on from the Oscar slaps controversy, after Will Smith assaults the comedian who lives in front of millions around the world.

Rock, 57, looked pensive as he strolled through Manhattan in New York City on Sunday.

The sighting came a day after Smith, 53, was seen in India, a trip said to be for “spiritual purposes” according to a report on Monday.

A source has claimed to Persons Smith is currently in India to practice yoga and meditation, after he apologized to Rock in a statement, saying he “reacted emotionally” to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Smith arrived at a private airport in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, the first time he has been photographed since the Oscars disaster.

‘It was your reaction to your wife who gave you a side eye and went and made it her day because she was thinking of laughing when it happened,’ said Rock.

Rose Rock said she watched from the house and at first thought the accident was in stages until Smith started saying “Take my wife’s name out of your mouth the king.”

When Chris slapped, he slapped us all. You really slapped me.

Lots of things on his mind: Rock, 57, looked pensive as he drove around Manhattan in New York City on Sunday.

Rock said her son was excited to present the award for Best Documentary to friend Questlove (even though Rock didn’t know the drummer on The Roots would win early on) and that Smith’s actions spoiled his speech.

No one heard him. No one was able to be in the moment because everyone was just sitting there like, “What just happened?”

The Academy banned Smith for 10 years because of his actions. Rock seemed to think this was appropriate.

Smith is said to be in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru, whom Smith and his family met in 2020 in Los Angeles.

“I’m not going to take away his award,” she said, “and I don’t see any good way they could have taken it out without interruption.”

Smith apologized via Instagram, which Rock found less than convincing.

“I feel bad he never apologized,” she said. “I mean his team wrote a clip saying I apologize to Chris Rock, but you see something like that in person, you can relate to him.”

Smith smiled as he touched down in India on Saturday – where he was seen for the first time since the infamous Oscar slap.

Smith was photographed landing at a private airport in Mumbai, where he was greeted by fans who posed for pictures with them.

Rose Rock, mother of Chris Rock, has spoken out about the slap her son received from Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, and criticized the actor’s actions

Rose Rock, an author and motivational speaker, spoke to WIS in South Carolina about the incident, in which Smith approached the stage and slapped Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with her shaved head.

In a white T-shirt and dark gray shorts over white tights and a pair of Nike sneakers, Smith looked relaxed and happy after landing in the South Asian country.

As the staff helped him unload his things from his nearby car, fans excitedly shouted “Will, Will Smith!”

Smith then safely took a few selfies and turned to fans shouting his name, giving them a wave as a smile flashed before continuing to take more selfies and entering a building where someone hugged.

It’s the first time Smith has been seen in public nearly a month after he slapped party boss and comedian Chris Rock on live TV and in front of fellow stars after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.