July 6, 2022

Chris Rock and Like Bell Out on a picnic in Santa Monica, the couple looks pretty serious

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Chris Rock And the Lake Bel They continue their dating adventures on Tuesday as the couple was spotted together on a Santa Monica beach — and TMZ got pictures of their romantic picnic.

An eyewitness told TMZ… The comedian and actress were in great spirits walking past Shutter On The Beach while quietly enjoying the beautiful views of the ocean. Although there was no kissing or hand holding, our sources indicated that there was almost no space between their bodies as they moved along the way. Explanation… It seems that things are getting serious between these two things.

Of course, this comes shortly after enjoying a weekend together in the city… First, getting to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. As seen on Sunday, grab a bite At the Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood…for a dinner for two people only.

If we’re going to guess here, they’re full of dating… and it can be serious. Remember, they were recently spotted at one of the Cardinals’ games in St. Louis. They tried to keep things low key then… but they’re clearly out in the open now.

As we reported… both have recently come out of long-term relationships… and from the looks of it, they really enjoy each other’s company.

See also  Returning 'The Godfather' to Its Original Glory (It's Still Dark)

