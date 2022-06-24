June 24, 2022

Chris Pratt Says His Mario’s Voice Is “Like Anything I’ve Heard”

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
I know it’s been nine months, but I honestly still struggle with declaring it Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the upcoming Mario movie. What would it look like on earth???

Pratt, at least, seems to think it’s going to be something special. “I’ve worked very closely with directors and tried a few things and got something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear it,” Pratt said in an interview with diverse. “It’s an animated voice narration. It’s not a live-action movie. I wouldn’t wear a plumber’s suit running all over the place. I’m providing the voice for an animated character, and it’s up-to-date and unlike anything I’ve heard in Mario World before.”

That last sentence seems to imply that Pratt won’t emulate Charles Martinet’s famous approach to the famous Nintendo plumber. While We kind of already knew thatNow I’m even more curious to hear exactly how Pratt brings Mario to life.

Based on a recent statement from Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, I may not be entirely thrilled with the end result. He said, “When people hear Chris Pratt perform, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not quite – people like expressing their opinions, as they should”, to me Limit. When we finally hear Pratt’s interpretation of Mario, I – and literally every other Twitter user – will definitely assume Express an opinion.

The Mario movie was originally scheduled to release in December, but it was recently delayed. It will For the first time now On April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan. The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser. While Martinet is not starring as Mario, he will appear in Surprise Cameo.

