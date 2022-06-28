Chris Pratt ‘cry’ over backlash from ‘healthy’ baby praise

Chris Pratt revealed that he “cry” when I got shot For praising his “healthy” daughter Laila in November 2021.

The actor, 43, reflected on the scandal in July/August 2022 Men’s Health cover storypublished Tuesday.

“I said something [on Instagram]Like, “Find someone who looks at you the same way as my wife, [Katherine Schwarzenegger], Looking at. Then I gave her a few things and said, “But I love you. I am so grateful to my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,” Pratt recalls.

Social media users later criticized the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, claiming that his position He’s been “a dig at his ex,” Anna Faris, since their son Jack, 9, was born prematurely.

“It’s tough,” Pratt told the magazine about the criticism. My son will read that one day. He is 9 years old. It is engraved in digital stone. The king really pissed me off, dude. I cried for it.”

The actor called criticism “f-ked up”. Peggy Sirota Men’s Health

Parks and Recreation, which shares daughters Lila, 1 year, and Eloise, 1 month old, with Schwarzenegger, 32, went on to call his “blessings” as a celebrity “a real burden…on the people close to him.”

After Pratt’s social media upload made headlines last year, he told his Instagram followers that I felt “upset, depressed and…crappy.”

Pratt is the father of son Jack, 9, and daughters Lila, 1, and Eloise, 1 month. Peggy Sirota Men’s Health

Pratt thought of his “passionate” morning run at the time, saying, “If I’m feeling down today, maybe exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word out because it really helped me this morning.”

Since the “Jurassic World” star has never dealt directly with the scandal before, he joked to Men’s Health that his publicist might be “sweating” over his comments.

Pratt noted that the backlash on Twitter is not “real,” telling the publication that Jack “doesn’t know it yet.”

Little Arrived August 2012, with Faris, now 45, giving birth seven weeks before her due date. Jack spent one month in the NICU before going home.

“The early years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, and lots of laughs,” the “mother” arose, who Split from Pratt In August 2017, people said in May 2021. “Jack was and still is the coolest thing I could ever have imagined.”