Chris Pine explains why he has long hair and a beard

On the red carpet last night for the premiere of his new movie All the old knivesChris made his debut in a new game – specifically, long hair and a thick, partly gray beard.
You may think to yourself, Oh! I’ve never seen it look like this before. What gives?
“I think it’s like, equal parts laziness and equal parts laziness which is something I might do in the future here,” he said. Entertainment tonight. Well, interesting…
“If there’s any excuse for not shaving and putting on makeup, I’m, you know…” I can’t argue with that!
When asked if it’s the new look for a role, Chris replied, “Maybe” before also saying, “He’s mostly lazy.” So who knows!
“This is Greg Allman’s ’70s look,” he joked, referring to the late rocker. “My publicist said I look like Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman.”
Either way, he’s been trying out the new look for a minute now. Here he is in November of last year, holding a cup of coffee while wearing his new beard.
More Stories
Ryan Coogler, director of “Black Panther”, was mistakenly arrested for bank robbery
Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery
Jussie Smollett is set to be charged with a hate crime hoax