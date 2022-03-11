Chris Pine explains why he has long hair and a beard

March 11, 2022

you know Chris Pine – Or at least you used Get to know him, because he’s got a whole new look now.

Stephanie Keenan / Getty Images

On the red carpet last night for the premiere of his new movie All the old knivesChris made his debut in a new game – specifically, long hair and a thick, partly gray beard.

Stephen Simeon/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You may think to yourself, Oh! I’ve never seen it look like this before. What gives?

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

“I think it’s like, equal parts laziness and equal parts laziness which is something I might do in the future here,” he said. Entertainment tonight. Well, interesting…

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“If there’s any excuse for not shaving and putting on makeup, I’m, you know…” I can’t argue with that!

Philip Varoni / Getty Images

When asked if it’s the new look for a role, Chris replied, “Maybe” before also saying, “He’s mostly lazy.” So who knows!

Stephen Simeon/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“This is Greg Allman’s ’70s look,” he joked, referring to the late rocker. “My publicist said I look like Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman.”

Bg015 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

Either way, he’s been trying out the new look for a minute now. Here he is in November of last year, holding a cup of coffee while wearing his new beard.

Photos of Bg015 / Bauer-Griffin / GC

