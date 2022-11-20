Chris Hemsworth to “take time off from work” after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

The actor said the news forced him to face the reality of his death

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he is at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease due to a genetic predisposition. Soon after, he announced that he was taking some time off from acting. The 39-year-old Australian actor learned about the diagnosis while undergoing routine tests while filming a new documentary series, which will be broadcast on Disney Plus.

Actor Thor carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, which studies have linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. However, he emphasized that it is not a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, and it also does not mean that he will definitely develop the disease but it is a cause for concern. The shocking revelation was made during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” the actor said during an episode of National Geographic’s “Limitless.” And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing things that were already contracted for. Now, when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home. And I’ll have a big, simpler part of the vacation. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

During a Vanity Fair interview, the ‘Thor’ actor said the diagnosis didn’t come as a surprise since his grandfather had Alzheimer’s disease.

The actor said the news forced him to face the reality of his death. “Most of us, we like to avoid talking about death. And then we’re suddenly told that some big sign is actually pointing to this as the way it’s going to happen, and the fact that you’re drowning in it. Your own mortality,” he said.

He told Vanity Fair, jokingly adding, “It’s like one in a thousand people…or one in 10,000. I can’t remember. But it’s more likely that the memory is getting worse. It’s a placebo effect — or it happens.”

He added, “My concern was that I didn’t want to manipulate her and overfilm her, make her some sort of sympathy obsession, or whatever, to entertain. It’s not like I’ve had my quit.”