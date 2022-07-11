Chris Evans explains who ‘Captain America’ is in the middle of the upcoming movie

Friday, The Hollywood Reporter forecast Whether Evans’ Steve Rogers or Mackie’s Sam Wilson will wear animal-reinforced American hero armor in the upcoming “Captain America 4” installment.

Evans took to Twitter on Saturday to clear the air of moviegoers who are hoping to see him return in the upcoming movie.

“Sam Wilson is Captain America,” he said in response to THR’s tweet, confirming Mackie’s role in the film and at the same time confirming that he would not be reviving his 8-year mission as a titular character.

Sam Wilson is Captain America – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Following the events of the Disney+ series last year, “Falcon and the Winter SoldierMackie Wilson’s character finally took the helm as the next Captain America after starring in Falcon for years.

Evans made his debut as Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, the fifth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Malcolm Spellman, creator and writer of Winter Soldier, is currently developing the script with Dalan Musson, who is a writer on the show.

Although the film crew is still in the works, Nigerian-American director Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox”) is set to direct “Captain America 4.”

The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

Last month while promoting his new movie ‘Lightyear’, Evans Tell Yahoo news that Mackie is exactly the man for the role of Captain America.

Chris Evans talks about life after Marvel (“I lost 15 pounds…every time people see me, they say, ‘Are you okay?”) and Anthony Mackie takes over as Captain America (“Nobody better do it. It does it justice”). pic.twitter.com/5w1tx3HS4h – Kevin Polloy (@djkevlar) June 10, 2022