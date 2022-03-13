Chris Bassett Meets Trading

Bassett, 33, is the former 16th round pick who only had continued success at the Majors after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2018. Since then, Bassett has moved up to 29-14 with 3.23 ERAs in 70 starts and seven relief appearances, With 396 strokes over 412 rounds. His average gait has dropped every year since 18, coming in at 2.23 per nine runs last season — the 10-lowest in the Major League among shooters with at least 150 runs.