Choco Taco is gone forever

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen an unprecedented rise in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very difficult decisions to ensure that our entire portfolio is available nationwide,” a Klondike brand representative told CNN Business in an email. I know this may be very disappointing.”

The representative said you may still be able to find Choco Tacos around while the vendors go through their inventory.

During the epidemic, it has become common for businesses shrink their wallets To help meet the demand for the most popular items. But even the least popular products have it loyal fans who resented the decisions.