Chips make it difficult for the United States to leave China

In May, Idaho-based chip maker Micron Technologies was hit hard as part of the technology war between the US and China. The Chinese government has banned companies that handle sensitive information from buying Micron chips, saying the company failed a cybersecurity review.

Micron said Change can destroy approximately one-eighth of its global revenue. However, in June, the chip maker announced that it would increase its investment in China – adding $600 million to expand a chip packaging facility in the Chinese city of Xi’an.

“This investment project demonstrates Micron’s unwavering commitment to its business and team in China,” said an announcement posted on the company’s Chinese social media account.

Global semiconductor companies find themselves in a very difficult position as they try to drive a growing rift between the United States and China. The semiconductor industry has become ground zero for the technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing, with new restrictions and punitive measures imposed by both sides.