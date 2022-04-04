Chinese tech stocks jump as Hong Kong leads gains among Asia-Pacific markets

Singapore – Hong Kong Hang Seng Index He led gains among major Asia Pacific markets on Monday as Chinese technology shares jumped in the city.

In morning trading, the Hang Seng Index rose about 1% of shares Tencent It jumped 2.16%. Shares of other Chinese technology companies also rose, with Ali Baba up 2.64% Netease It rose 4.91%.

Markets in mainland China are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays this week for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 Japanese stocks were trading slightly higher with SoftBank Group shares up 3.76%. Topix is ​​up 0.16%.

South Korea Cosby It fell 0.33% elsewhere in Australia S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.43%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading at 0.4%.