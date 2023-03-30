Chinese Premier Li Qiang is seeking to rally Asia behind Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang addresses an international audience at the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan on March 30, 2023.

BOAOA, China — Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sought to rally Asian countries behind China in his first public address to an international audience as prime minister.

On Wednesday, Li claimed that China had acted “responsibly” in its role as a major country, and generally contributed to world peace.

“Peace is a prerequisite for development,” he told me in Mandarin, which was translated by CNBC.

His speech, which lasted about 25 minutes at the Boao Forum for Asia, did not delve into the escalating tensions between China and the United States.

The annual meeting, hosted by China, is seen by some as the region’s response to the World Economic Forum’s gathering of world leaders every year in Davos, Switzerland.

Li said Asia and the world stood at the “crossroads” of history, while portraying China as a center of stability.

He referred to the congress meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party in the fall, and its goal of “national rejuvenation” claiming that the country’s “significant contributions” to the world are “rapid economic growth” and “social stability”.

Li, who was confirmed as prime minister in March, said the push forward with China’s development will bring “strong impetus to economic growth in Asia.”