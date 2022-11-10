Chinese open world action game project: Perceiver announced for multiple platforms including PS5 and PS4

Chinese developer card games Indoor studio 17ZHE Studio announce Project: PerceiverAnd the open world action game For multiple platforms including PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A release date has not been announced.

Here is an overview of the game, via file Official Website:

Around In a quagmire of endless war, conviction is your only way out. Observe every facet of the world, and witness a spectacle of ideals. Project: The Perceiver is a multi-platform Chinese action game developed by 17ZHE Studio from Papergames. The game explores conflicting beliefs in a fictional world. expertise A world in chaos and you meet a variety of characters such as the Master of Varietas. Unite their distinct ideals in masks, and take part in the fiercest battles. Globalism disturbance In the annals of history, the era of chaos is just a few words, yet ordinary people can suffer for generations to come. During the Tianhu period of the Xuantang Dynasty, a strange entity was discovered in the countryside. Its color was foul, and it was impossible to describe its shape. Fear people. Despite attempts to speculate on this omen, no conclusion was reached. —Various Chronicles of Xuantang: The Book of Omen

explore Many secrets are hidden in places you haven’t explored yet.

explore Many secrets are hidden in places you haven't explored yet.

fields The world you perceive is the world that exists. Play fencing Sometimes it takes a gunfight to see a person for who they are. Personalities sincerity mask

ombra mask

To be announced

