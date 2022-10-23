Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Secures Historic Third Term in Power – Live Updates | Xi Jinping

main events Show main events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Shi is still talking. He said China You must remain on high alert for challenges “like a student in exams that never end”. He says that the party “can only be subdued if it is committed to self-reform, even if it has a glorious past”. He said that the party is stronger and more dynamic because of its struggles and achievements in the last century. Xi’s political thought is now officially driving the party’s ideology – not only because he is the current leader but also after constitutional changes introduced him this week as the “core” of the party.

over here Xi Jinping (C) And other new members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China: Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) and other new members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China meet with the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Photo: Noel Seles/AFP/Getty Images

Helen Davidson Xi repeats his warnings of “cut-off waters” and “dangerous storms” to come — it’s tough language compared to previous meetings that were more focused on peace and development, and reflects the extent of the isolation. China It became of the West, with many controversies and tensions.

Xi commends the CPC’s work in achieving its first centenary goal of “moderate prosperity for all”, and says the work now is for the second goal of achieving a modern socialist nation, and the “great renewal of the Chinese nation” – the goal of which requires the annexation of Taiwan . “We have struggled long and hard to open a Chinese path to modernization,” he says. “The enormity of the mission is what makes it infinitely great and wonderful… Successive generations of Chinese have devoted themselves to this glorious goal. Their dedication and sacrifice must always be remembered.”

loyal fan Xi JinpingLi Xi is already part of the Supreme Leader’s core inner circle. Li began his career in the powerful Party Organization Department, and steadily rose through the ranks in a series of key positions in Shaanxi, Shanghai, Liaoning and finally Guangdong provinces over the course of 18 years. As the party chief of the wealthy Guangdong Province bordering Hong Kong, he has already held 25 members of the Politburo over the past five years and is one of the most powerful politicians of the country’s non-permanent committee. Lee is the top official responsible for the development of the Greater Bay Area, which is Xi’s master plan for an integrated economic powerhouse for nine Chinese cities with Hong Kong and Macau.

“I am re-elected to the post of general secretary of the CPC Central Committee,” says Xi, before introducing the other six members. They are: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi

Xi Jinping was confirmed as China’s leader for a third term that broke a precedent Helen Davidson Xi Jinping was confirmed as China’s leader for an unprecedented third term, after a week-long political meeting that wiped out his main rivals and consolidated his political power. Xi and the six members of the new Politburo Standing Committee just walked onto the stage.

Xi has been confirmed as Secretary-General and will make some remarks.

Xi Jinping withdrew at the front of the group.

The press conference has begun – stay tuned.

