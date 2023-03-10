China’s Xi secured an unprecedented third term as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured here on October 23, 2022, after consolidating his control over the ruling Communist Party of China.

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as the country’s president on Friday.

Xi was widely expected to remain as president at this month’s largely ceremonial parliamentary meeting, known as the “two sessions”. The annual gathering coincides with the meetings of the Consultative Group and the Legislative Council, the National People’s Congress.

Delegates to the congress on Friday also formally reappointed Xi as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi rose through China’s political ranks, becoming president in 2013 and abolishing term limits in 2018.

At the CPC’s 20th National Congress in October, Xi consolidated his control over the ruling party by filling the highest circle of leadership with loyalists.