China’s Xi secured an unprecedented third term as president

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured here on October 23, 2022, after consolidating his control over the ruling Communist Party of China.
BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term as the country’s president on Friday.
Xi was widely expected to remain as president at this month’s largely ceremonial parliamentary meeting, known as the “two sessions”. The annual gathering coincides with the meetings of the Consultative Group and the Legislative Council, the National People’s Congress.
Delegates to the congress on Friday also formally reappointed Xi as chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Xi rose through China’s political ranks, becoming president in 2013 and abolishing term limits in 2018.
At the CPC’s 20th National Congress in October, Xi consolidated his control over the ruling party by filling the highest circle of leadership with loyalists.
Zhao Liji, a core group member who oversees party discipline, on Friday officially became chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.
After the twice-decade party congresses, the top leaders of the CCP continue to hold government positions such as president and prime minister.
Delegates are due to approve China’s new premier on Saturday.
Xi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the closing ceremony of the parliamentary meeting on Monday. The new prime minister is scheduled to speak to the press later that day.
Han Zheng, former executive vice premier, on Friday officially became vice president. Wang Qishan previously held this role.
On Friday, delegates approved a proposal to restructure the State Council, the highest executive body of the Chinese government.
A draft of the plan was released earlier this week, and it comes as the ruling Chinese Communist Party is expected to dramatically increase its direct control over the government.
