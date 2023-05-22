China’s effort reached its goal, and nearly a hundred countries rallied against the US proposal

At the Geneva session of the General Assembly, China and Pakistan called on participants to reject Taipei’s request, while the African nation of Swaziland and the Micronesian Marshall Islands sided with Taiwan. As a result, the proposal for Taiwan’s participation in observer status will not be placed on the agenda.

According to Chinese state-owned content provider CGTN, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Chen Hsu, reiterated that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. As WHO is an international organization of sovereign nations, Taiwan’s participation in WHO’s activities should be handled according to the “one China” principle, he said.

According to Chen, before the start of the General Assembly, nearly 140 countries expressed their support for the “One China” policy and opposed Taiwan’s participation in the General Assembly. Almost 100 countries have sent a letter to the Director-General of WHO or issued a statement with this content.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing welcomed the move in a statement. In Taipei, they have yet to respond to the message, but they have previously said that WHO’s director-general has the right to invite Taiwan to observer status and that member states do not have to vote on the matter.

In early May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US strongly encourages the WHO to invite Taiwan to the upcoming annual General Assembly.

Inviting Taiwan as an observer highlights WHO’s commitment to an inclusive approach to international health cooperation.

Blinken said in his statement in Washington.

The 76th General Assembly of the World Health Organization will be held on May 21-30. It is traditionally held in Geneva, and Washington, along with other countries, has made several attempts to invite Taiwan to attend, but China routinely describes the effort as political maneuvering and strongly opposes any attempt by Taiwan to become an independent state.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) lost its UN membership in 1972, and its place in the world body was taken by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Nevertheless, between 2009 and 2016, during the rule of the Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang), Taiwan could participate in the WHA’s work as an observer.

However, since current President Cai Jing-wen and the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power, China has vetoed the island’s involvement in the world body’s work each time. Beijing’s condition is that Taiwan’s leadership recognizes the island as part of the PRC, but Taipei’s leadership is unwilling to do so.

