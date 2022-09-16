China’s discovery of lunar minerals could add to a fuller view of the moon

Chinese scientists recently announced the discovery of a new lunar mineral among samples collected from the moon during a mission two years ago, adding to the body of knowledge about Earth’s moon that was the focus of space exploration earlier.

Scientists found a single crystal of a new phosphate mineral they called Changesite-(Y) while analyzing particles of lunar basalt, or solid parts of lava, Global TimesIt is a state-run newspaper and website.

The discovery was announced last Friday and was related to Chang’e-5, a mission He succeeded in retrieving lunar samples As part of more ambitious plans for space exploration by China. In December 2020, experts said, the country became the first in nearly four decades to return lunar rocks and soil, collecting several pounds of samples.