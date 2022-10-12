For Chinese citizens like Chen Yaya, these fortunes have come to symbolize the futility of Beijing’s policy on the non-proliferation of coronavirus.

Ms Chen, who is based in Shanghai, said she has been quietly protesting the city’s testing requirements by refusing to be scanned more than once a week, as required. She organizes her schedule so that she does her grocery shopping and sees friends within the first 72 hours after the weekly test. By limiting the number of tests you get, you hope to avoid piling up test companies’ pockets and their chances of going into lockdown.

“Reducing the profits of testing companies is only a superficial reason” to avoid testing, Chen said. She is mostly worried that she will be arrested or sent to a government isolation facility if she tests positive. “That’s why I try to do as little as possible.”

To force people to undergo screening, the authorities have come up with more punitive measures. In the SouthAnd the north And the the East In China, police detained people for days for skipping PCR tests, sometimes locking them up for more than a week.

There was a time when China’s ability to find and isolate cases was considered the crown jewel of its epidemic strategy. While countries around the world have seen a rise in infections and hospitals reaching capacity, China’s Covid numbers have remained low, allowing officials in Beijing to enjoy their success in dealing with the virus while Chinese consumers have kept the economy thriving.

But the new near-daily testing system aimed at combating intractable variants is facing growing frustration as the true costs of maintaining such a program become more apparent. For temporary job workers who get paid only by command, for example, waiting in line for a test can mean lost wages.