China’s Covid lockdowns for 2022 The risk of inflation is greater than in 2020

Bernstein analysts found that China’s exports of cars and components more than doubled in 2021 compared to last year, outstripping 30% growth in China’s exports overall.

BEIJING – The recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China pose a greater risk to global inflation today than they did in 2020, Bernstein analysts said.

This is because the world has become more dependent on Chinese goods since the pandemic began, analysts said in a note on April 8.

China’s share of exports globally rose to 15.4% in 2021, the highest since at least 2012.

China’s exports have surged in the past two years as the country managed to control the initial Covid outbreak within weeks and resume production, while the rest of the world struggled to contain the virus. China has maintained a zero-Covid policy, while other countries have loosened their controls in the past year.

Over the past several weeks, mainland China has tackled its worst Covid wave in two years with lockdowns and travel restrictions that foreign business leaders have described as more stringent than in early 2020. Stay-at-home orders and virus testing requirements have particularly affected coastal economic hubs such as Shanghai.

“We believe the overall impact of the lockdowns in China could be very high which is something the market has not yet determined,” Bernstein’s Jay Huang and team said in a report.