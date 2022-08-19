China Zero-Covid: Xiamen newly caught seafood smears for coronavirus

this week, Videos Of health workers wearing hazardous clothing and sticking cotton buds into the mouths of fish and crabs, it has gone viral on Chinese social media, prompting complaints that the country’s no-Covid-19 policy has gone too far.

Since the epidemic, China has relied on mass testing, extensive quarantines and sudden shutdowns to stem any resurgence of the coronavirus. But the highly contagious variant of Omicron has challenged China’s tougher measures to combat Covid.

In the Jimei District of Xiamen, the authorities released a file Notice Last month, he requested that both “hunters and their catch” be tested for Covid.

Since June, she said, “illegal trade and illegal contact” between fishermen in Fujian Province and overseas ships have led to the spread of COVID-19 in China, “causing great social harm.”

CNN’s Beijing office contributed to this report.