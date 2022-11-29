China protests ‘zero covid’ after months of economic pain

The toll from China’s unwavering approach to combating Covid has rippled through the world’s second-largest economy for months: youth unemployment is at a record 20 percent, corporate profits have slumped, and economic growth has fallen below Beijing’s own forecasts.

The economic suffering has intensified pressure to ease pandemic restrictions to save the faltering economy and restore some semblance of normal life. frustration with the government Covid Zero Tolerance Strategywhich failed to prevent a huge jump in cases, escalated over the weekend as residents grew weary of unexpected lockdowns, extended quarantines and mass testing. Protests broke out. Smaller, sporadic demonstrations continued on Monday.

The current Covid outbreak, and most prevalent Since the beginning of the epidemic in 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been put in a bind. He refused to budge on the government’s tough approach to Covid. If he eases restrictions and infections rise dramatically, there is a risk of mass infections and an overwhelmed healthcare system. But keeping existing policies in place and limiting infections with a broad lockdown would do more damage to an already slowing economy.